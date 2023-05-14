Jaelen Gill Transfers to Fresno State

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College WR Jaelen Gill announced his commitment to transfer to Fresno State.

The redshirt senior is using his final year of COVID eligibility to take his talents to the west coast. Gill originally started his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, playing in just 5 games before transferring to Boston College for his redshirt sophomore season. In his three seasons on the Heights, Gill was a very solid complementary WR to Zay Flowers and got himself 20+ receptions every year. He also served as the Eagles’ primary kick returner in 2022 and did well at it, averaging over 20 yards per return.

With a Boston College receiver room with a lot of hungry mouths to feed, it makes sense that Gill would want to spend his final grad season somewhere with new scenery and where he will get plenty of playing time.

We wish Jaelen well on his journey!