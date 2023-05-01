BC Football QB Room Shuffle

Steve Shimko’s quarterback room saw a couple of changes over the weekend. Peter Delaportas, the redshirt freshman and high three-star recruit, announced he’ll be entering the transfer portal. The NJ native played the least of the quarterbacks during the spring game, with Matthew Rueve and the freshman Jacobe Robinson seemingly more in favor.

With a day to soak that in though, UCF sophomore Thomas Castellanos then finalized his commitment to Boston College.

The 6-0, 190 pound Castellanos hails from Georgia and was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He played sparingly across five games his freshman season with the Knights. Most notably, he went 6-6 in a rout against Temple, and came on against Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

More recently, Castellanos put on a strong showing at UCF spring game just a couple of weeks ago. He was competing to take the starting job from John Rhys Plumlee over the spring, but now his departure leaves a bit of a hole for Gus Malzahn’s team. The dual-threat quarterback was actually the first QB to commit when Malzahn when he took the job two seasons ago.

Castellanos follows wide receiver transfer Ryan O’Keefe to Chestnut Hill, and reconnects with wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt. Wyatt coached the position at with the Knights from 2018-2021 so certainly had familiarity with the young Castellanos during his recruitment.

The Castellanos decision may have been a key contributor to Delaportas’s decision. Be that as it may, this makes things a bit more comfortable in the BC QB room. Though he hasn’t played much, he still has actual live game experience.

Best of luck to Peter, and welcome to town Thomas!