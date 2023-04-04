Boston College Baseball Defeats UMass, 13-12, to Advance to Beanpot Final

On Tuesday afternoon, Boston College baseball traveled to Amherst, MA to face off against the UMass Minutemen in the baseball Beanpot’s first round match-up. Despite going down 10-2 after just 2 innings, Birdball rallied all the way back and defeated UMass by a score of 13-12.

A common theme with this team has been scaring their fans early and winning against the odds, which is exactly what they did Tuesday afternoon. A slew of hits and Eagles errors allowed UMass to jump to an early 5-0 lead after the first inning, followed by another powerful second inning that resulted in a 10-2 lead for the Minutemen. The relief pitching came up huge for BC, though, as the offense got to work. The Eagles had tied the game and then taken the lead by the 6th inning thanks to three free passes and an error.

UMass wasn’t going to go without a fight, though. They homered in the 7th inning to take back their lead, but Walsh and Vetrano came to the rescue with a pair of hits that secured the BC victory in the 8th.

It was a scary game for #9 Boston College, who recently secured their first ever top-10 national ranking and look to stay hot as they continue their best start in program history. Up next is a road trip down to #18 Louisville this weekend.