Boston College Baseball Enters the Top-10 in National Rankings

On Monday morning, D1baseball.com, the default national poll for NCAA baseball, announced its new rankings. Boston College Baseball landed at #9.

@d1baseball Rankings



1. LSU

2. Wake Forest

3. Florida

4. Vanderbilt

5. Arkansas

6. South Carolina

7. Virginia

8. Stanford

9. Boston College

10. Kentucky — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 3, 2023

Baseball America put the Eagles at #9 nationally as well, and BC also finds itself ranked #7 in RPI, further showcasing that statistics are backing up this historic run, too. Boston College has not reached heights like this EVER, as their highest ranking in the past few decades was at #16 in 2016 after a run in the NCAA tournament, and you have to go back several decades to find any level of success that matches that nationally. #9 is the best rank they’ve ever received as a program.

BC is riding high as they enter this week with the baseball Beanpot semifinal on the slate for Tuesday and then a weekend series with Louisville set for the weekend. But the true test for the Eagles will be their away series against #2 Wake Forest coming up shortly. Taking a game (or series!) there could completely take this season to unimaginable levels.