Zay Flowers Drafted 22nd Overall by the Baltimore Ravens

On Thursday night, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers heard his name called as the 22nd overall pick, selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round.

Flowers is an all-time Boston College great. He holds all three major receiving records for the BC football program (receiving yards, receiving TDs, catches) and he is the first ever Boston College WR taken in the first three rounds of an NFL Draft. He was a dynamic threat in all 4 seasons he played for the Eagles and he even turned down 6-figure NIL offers from other schools in order to return to the Heights for his senior season. Zay represents the best of what Boston College can be and will be a terrific ambassador for the school in the pros.

Zay joins a Ravens team with former NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who just signed a monster contract earlier today that made him the highest paid player in NFL history. Baltimore has struggled with its receivers, though, lacking a true #1 threat and Lamar Jackson emphasized that frustration to management. The Ravens picked up Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this offseason as a result, and now draft Zay Flowers in the first round.

Best of luck Zay in the NFL! We’re all rooting for you!