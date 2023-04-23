Boston College Baseball Sweeps #16 North Carolina

On Sunday afternoon, #17 Boston College baseball secured a 6-2 victory over North Carolina. It was their third win of the weekend, clinching a series sweep over the #16 Tarheels and improving their ACC record to 12-9.

Birdball has been on a bit of a skid as of late. Once they entered the national top-10 for the first time in program history back in the beginning of April, BC went on to get swept by Louisville, lose a series to Duke at home, and get blown out 12-1 by #15 UConn. They did manage to win the Beanpot during that stretch in a close 5-4 game over Harvard, but it’s largely been disappointing results for the Eagles in that span. This series sweep over UNC is a huge boost for the team after it looked like their best start in program history could end up in flames.

Friday’s win over North Carolina was an especially exciting, back-and-forth contest. After UNC got out to an early 6-2 lead, BC rallied back to tie the game in the 6th inning and then Cameron Leary topped off the rally with a solo home run in the top of the 9th to give Boston College the lead. But the Eagles let the Tarheels tie it up in the last frame and then load the bases in an attempt to walk them off. BC instead made a double play, sending the game to the 10th inning where Sam McNulty was able to hit in the winning run for Boston College.

Next up this upcoming weekend is a home series against the 24-16 Clemson Tigers, who won’t be an easy opponent. They’ll also have a couple midweek games against URI and UMass Lowell.