Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Upsets #1 Syracuse and Spoils Their Perfect Season

On Thursday night, #5 Boston College women’s lacrosse traveled to Syracuse to face the #1 Orange, who were 15-0 on the season and ranked #1 in the country. After being down by as many as 6 goals in the 3rd quarter, Boston College came all the way back to win the game 17-16 and claim the ACC regular season title. This was the final game of the regular season and Syracuse was just one win away from completing a perfect 16-0 regular season before BC spoiled their day.

The game started and immediately started going south for BC. After the Eagles scored the first goal, Syracuse put 6-straight balls in the net and took a commanding lead that they rode for the majority of the contest. BC was able to narrow it a bit in the first half thanks to a slew of goals from Jenn Medjid and others, but Syracuse’s snipers were too much for the Eagles and they took a 6 goal lead 30 seconds into the second half.

But BC did not give up. They started dominating draw controls and running up their time of possession, showing off some elite passing skills on the perimeter and picking apart the Syracuse defense. With some clutch saves from Shea Dulce to boot, BC picked up some serious momentum in the 4th quarter. They scored 7 of 9 total 4th quarter goals, including the game-winner by sophomore Mckenna Davis with just 1:21 remaining. BC won the ensuing draw control and held the ball till the end to win it with Syracuse getting a yellow card in the dying seconds to lose their perfect season. The hero of the game was Mckenna Davis, who tied for the team-high 4 goals and put the game-winner in the net.

With the win, Boston College claimed their 9th ACC win, which ties Syracuse and gives them the ACC’s 1-seed due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. These two are in the absolute upper tier of the conference along with UNC, so earning that 1-seed in the ACC tournament is hugely important to their odds of winning the conference. Instead of lining up to face UNC in the conference semifinals, one of their biggest rivals, they will now get to bypass them and instead play a team like Notre Dame or Virginia, who the Eagles have defeated already. UNC has been BC’s Achilles heel in recent history as the Tarheels defeated the Eagles in last season’s National Championship Game, ACC Championship Game, and in 3-straight regular season contests. BC did, however, claim a thrilling victory over North Carolina in 2021’s Final Four on their way to the program’s first ever national title.

The ACC regular season champion Eagles will begin tournament play next week on Wednesday April 26th.