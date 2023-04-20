Quinten Post to Return to Boston College for Final Season

On Thursday evening, Boston College star center Quinten Post announced on Instagram that he would return for his third and final season at BC.

The decision from Post is a huge win for Boston College. He led the team last season in points per game and rebounds per game while earning the ACC’s award for most improved player. The difference for the team was night and day when he returned from injury in the middle of the 2022-23 season, as the team went from losing to Maine and UNH to beating teams like #6 Virginia and winning their most ACC games since 2009-10. Post was a huge reason Boston College men’s basketball took a step in the right direction last year and his return for 2023-24 means Earl Grant and his program can continue building upon the foundation they’ve laid out. Especially considering that the Eagles are losing veterans Makai Ashton-Langford and DeMarr Langford Jr., Post’s return as a veteran leader will be important, too.