3-Star Power Forward Elijah Strong Commits to Boston College Men’s Basketball

On Thursday afternoon, Boston College men’s basketball received a verbal commitment from ‘23 recruit Elijah Strong.

Strong is a 3-star power forward from North Carolina who will help round out the size on BC’s roster with his 6’8” and 245-pound frame. Elijah also received offers from George Mason, St. Bonaventure, USF, UNC Wilmington, and others.

Elijah joins fellow 3-star recruits Fred Payne and Jayden Hastings as additions to the 2023 class to be on the Heights next season, along with transfer Claudell Harris Jr from Charleston Southern. Strong is a solid pick-up for a roster that could be having questions about its depth in the backcourt, as Hastings is the only other big man coming in to replace the departing TJ Bickerstaff, as well as the possible departures of Quinten Post and CJ Penha. He’s unlikely to get many minutes in his freshman season, but could be an important depth piece if someone gets injured. It’s a good sign that head coach Earl Grant is still able to pick-up 3-star recruits this late in the cycle.

Welcome to the Heights, Elijah!