Boston College Baseball Wins its Sixth-Straight Series to Start the Season

On Sunday afternoon, #14 Boston College baseball earned a 24-12 victory over Georgia Tech. The win sealed a series win for the Eagles over the Yellow Jackets after they split Friday and Saturday’s contests.

The highlight of Sunday’s contest was Boston College’s offense. The game saw 9 early runs all driven in by homers within the first 4 innings thanks to some brisk conditions and noticeable wind. From there, Eagles pitcher Eric Schroeder had an impressive relief pitching appearance that saw him get three timely strikeouts to end the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings without giving up any runs, stranding 4 total GT runners. He dominated the 7th inning as well and BC rode it the rest of the way home easily, scoring 19 total runs in the 7th and 8th innings to take the eventual dominant 24-12 victory.

Boston College is ranked #14 in the nation after an amazingly hot start to the season that has seen them defeat ranked teams #2 Tennessee, #10 Virginia Tech, #20 UConn, #21 Florida State, and #24 NC State. All of this has added up to a 6-0 record in 3-game series and a 20-6 overall record. Their 5-4 loss to Georgia Tech on Friday afternoon had some Eagles fans worried that they may break their series win streak, but back-to-back victories on Saturday and Sunday ensured it would continue.

The Eagles next travel to Amherst to face UMass on Tuesday at 3pm, then travel down to Louisville for another weekend ACC series.