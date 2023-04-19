DB Shawn Battle Enters Transfer Portal, Josh DeBerry Finds New Home

Freshman defensive back Shawn Battle has entered the transfer portal, per AJ Black. Battle enrolled early as one of the higher rated recruits in the 2023 class and has been on the spring roster.

We’re unclear on the reasoning of course, but maybe things just didn’t feel right for the young freshman. There are a lot of young players competing in the DB room, not to mention a couple of transfers newly integrated. Battle does not look to have appeared in the Spring Game this past weekend.

After initially committing to BC just under a year ago in June, it seems like Battle wants to pursue other opportunities. The Philly native and high three star prospect listed his top five as Nebraska, BC, Penn State, UVA, and Cincinnati prior to committing. Best of luck to Shawn.

In other news, Josh DeBerry has found a new home after declaring for the transfer portal a little while back. The Michigan native and former All-ACC defensive back will be finishing up his collegiate career at Texas A&M and look to recurrent some of the stellar play he had the seasons prior. There he’ll be reuniting with drum roll Steve Addazio, entering a second season as the Aggies offensive line coach. Wishing Josh all the best!