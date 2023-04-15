Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Defeats #12 Virginia, 25-13

Boston College continued their SpringFest slate on Saturday afternoon as #7 BC women’s lacrosse took on #12 Virginia in Alumni Stadium. Boston College pulled out the 25-13 win for their 6th-straight victory and to cap off their perfect 8-0 record at home.

It was not a great start for BC, as faceoff were not going in their favor and UVA was able to jump out to an early 5-2 lead. But in the last 22 seconds of the first quarter, a pair of lightning fast goals brought the Eagles’ deficit to just 1. A score on the first possession of the second quarter tied the game up at 5 goals each. The teams traded goals for a while, with BC going on a bit of a run in the middle of the period and then capping it off with a goal with 1.1 seconds remaining in the half to make it an 11-9 lead.

From there, Boston College piled it on. They went on a 8-3 scoring run in the third quarter to make it 19-12 and didn’t let UVA back in the game. They led the rest of the way to clinch the 25-13 victory, with Kayla Martello racking up 5 goals and Jenn Medjid scoring 5 of her own.

The Eagles played exceptionally well in the midfield in the first half, forcing multiple turnovers, stopping fast breaks, and giving themselves extra chances to score. It played a huge part in their ability to overcome the early deficit and take the lead.

BC’s interior defense didn’t do them any favors, though. UVA forward Mackenzie Hoeg looked incredible in her cuts towards the goal and BC had no answer for her. Hoeg ended the game with 4 goals and UVA’s offense was able to exploit that weakness for most of the game, making it a high-scoring affair and keeping it close for a large part of the contest. But BC eventually was able to win a lot of one-on-one match-ups with their talent and Virginia wasn’t able to overcome those skills.

Boston College travels to face #1 Syracuse on Thursday for their regular season finale.