Recap: Boston College Football Spring Game 2023

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football held its annual spring game. The team was able to show off a preview of their roster for next season and highlight some of their key playmakers.

The highlight of Saturday’s game was CB Amari Jackson. He nabbed two INTs on the day and even caught the first pass of the second half for what could’ve been a TD. He’s an athletic beast who could be a real threat for BC next season, even potentially on the offensive side of the ball.

Starting QB Emmett Morehead looked good. His short passing game especially was terrific, throwing dots to all of his receivers within 10-15 yards. He struggled with the deep ball, though, throwing a couple INTs deep down the field and not completing many passes at all further than 15 yards. It’s a clear deficiency in his game that hopefully can improve before the fall.

Presumed back-up QB Peter Delaportas did not see the field until the second half and struggled to drive the ball downfield with the playing time he did receive. Freshman Jacobe Robinson instead got the reps as QB2 and looked good doing it, showing off his mobility and pocket presence. Robinson also struggled with the deep ball, but he is expected to be redshirted this season and will have time before he is expected to play meaningful snaps.

The running game for BC did not have an impressive showing, but there were flashes of hope. Alex Broome looked impressive in the short passing game and BC could lean heavily on him in short yardage situations rather than a typical running scheme. They especially struggled near the goal line, getting stuffed multiple times throughout the day.

The Boston College defense looked good overall. As mentioned before, they look good stopping the run and didn’t allow the offense much wiggle room in short yardage situations. The secondary also showed a lot of promise with multiple pass break-ups and interceptions of well thrown balls. The linebacking corps leaves a bit to be desired in pass coverage, but that was their only clear deficiency in today’s preview.