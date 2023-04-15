Gamethread: Boston College Football Spring Game 2023

This afternoon, Boston College holds its annual Spring Football game, where fans can see the team’s returning players (and transfers) compete against each other in Alumni Stadium. It’s a great opportunity for Eagles fans to check up on their favorite players and to get an idea of who the top playmakers will be for BC in 2023. Admission is free and open to the public.

Be sure to check out your recent BCI feed if you haven’t yet, as we’ve spent all week previewing today’s game and its most important players. Players to watch include presumptive starting QB Emmett Morehead, burgeoning star WR Joe Griffin Jr. and a whole number of exciting defensive players like Donovan Ezeiruaku and Sione Hala.

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday April 15th

Kickoff Time: 11:00am ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be on the ACC Network