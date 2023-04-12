Claudell Harris Jr. to Transfer to Boston College

Late on Tuesday night, Charleston Southern guard Claudell Harris Jr. announced his intention to transfer to Boston College.

Harris is a rising junior that has played an important role for Charleston Southern these past two seasons. This past year, he led the Buccaneers in scoring with 17.4 points per game and was second in assists with 2.3 per game. The 6’3” Louisiana native has been their standout player by far, earning Big South All-Freshman honors in 2022 and following that up with a Big South Second Team selection in 2023.

The jump to ACC play will definitely be a strain on Harris’s scoring volume, but he has shown an ability to hit shots that is highly needed on this BC squad. Harris doesn’t shoot lights out from three-point range, hitting just 33% last season, but his midrange and driving capability is superb, including an adeptness at getting to the free throw line. Those skills resulted in high-scoring performances like those against High Point and Radford in which he scored over 30 points. Expect Harris to take on a role similar to that of Makai Ashton-Langford’s role for BC in the past few years as a scorer and distributor that can run the offense.

Welcome to the Heights, Claudell!