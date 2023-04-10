Weekly Kickoff: Boston College SpringFest and a Glimpse at Football

Welcome to the Weekly Kickoff! Let’s take a look at what happened last week with Boston College Athletics and what we can look forward to this week.

SpringFest

Boston College has big plans for its fans at the 2023 SpringFest! On Saturday April 15th, you can come to campus to catch a whole slate of action from several BC sports teams. Here’s what you can see, all with free admission:

Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Football Game

11am in Alumni Stadium

BC Baseball & Softball hold One Boston Day to honor the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon.

1pm (Softball) and 2pm (Baseball) in Harrington Athletics Village

Women’s Lacrosse vs #12 Virginia

2pm in Alumni Stadium

BC Football Spring Game

On Saturday, we’ll get the first public glimpse of the BC Football team since their season ended back in the fall. With potential starting QB Emmett Morehead taking the field and showing off what he’s been working on, it’s a must-watch for Eagles fans who want to get a preview of 2023 playmakers. We’ll be bringing you coverage here on BCI all week for what you should expect and look out for.

BC WLax isn’t done yet

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse has lost some important games this season and they haven’t looked like the team they’ve been for the past few years, but they are far from giving up hope. The #7 Eagles held their ACC 3-seed firmly this past weekend when they posted a 5 goal comeback against #8 Notre Dame to keep themselves from being overtaken in the standings. Here comes a tough stretch: Match-ups against #12 Virginia and #1 Syracuse to close out the season before the ACC tournament. If they win those games, this team is as dangerous as ever.

Baseball bounceback needed

Riding into the weekend, BC Baseball was sporting its highest-ever national ranking (#9) and was coming fresh off of an impressive Beanpot comeback against UMass. But they struggled down in Kentucky, getting swept by the #18 Louisville Cardinals and deflating some of their high spirits. Birdball will look to right the ship against Harvard in the Beanpot championship on Tuesday, against Dartmouth on Wednesday, and then this weekend against Duke, who are 20-11 overall and 7-7 in conference.