BC Interruption Has a New Editor-in-Chief!

I am thrilled to announce my promotion to Editor-in-Chief of BC Interruption, effective today!

While writing for BCI these past few years, I have grown to love this community and the new friendships I’ve forged through the fires of Boston College athletics. From my time as a staff writer and then through my tenure as football editor in 2022, the passion I have found in covering BC athletics has driven me to further engage our readers creatively and through new avenues.

As editor, I want BCI to be accessible to all: young and old, diehards and casuals, alumni and new fans, and everyone in between. I want to foster that kind of inclusion to make BCI not only a one-stop shop for Boston College sports content, but also to be a gathering place for fans everywhere to talk about the teams they love (and sometimes hate). And as a recent Boston College alum, I want to inject some new energy into BCI’s content, both on the blog and on social media.

I’m excited to take this journey with you. I’ll hang out in the comments of this post to talk with you about the new leadership and what you’re interested in seeing changed. If you’re a lurker who hasn’t made an account with BCI yet, now is the time!

You can also always see what I have to say on Twitter.

I’ve included a few pictures of my BC fandom below, from student to alum. And as always, go Eagles!