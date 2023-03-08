Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats UMass, Moves on in Hockey East Tournament

Boston College men’s hockey is moving on in the Hockey East Tournament after defeating UMass 5-2 in the first round tonight.

The Eagles quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead tonight, as a goal from captain Marshall Warren put them on top just over a minute into the game. BC continued to get solid chances as the first period went on, and went up 2-0 when Eamon Powell poked in a rebound. UMass cut into the Eagles’ lead with just 1:19 to go in the period, but a beautiful play from Nikita Nesterenko to Cutter Gauthier to Andre Gasseau with 15.9 second remaining put BC up 3-1 heading into intermission.

BC continued to dominate the scoring chances in the second, but only managed to convert on one, an absolute rocket that gave the Eags a 4-1 lead.

UMass made it 4-2 early in the third, but just a few minutes later Gasseau set up a fantastic feed to Nesterenko to put BC up 5-2. The 5-2 score held through the end of the game, with BC recording 37 shots on goal in the win.