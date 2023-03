Boston College takes on bubble hopefuls UNC tonight in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Tarheels likely need 3-4 wins beginning with Boston College, so an Eagle upset would likely end the UNC hopes of a March Madness bid — similarly to BC’s upset of Wake Forest in the tournament last year.

Additionally, Quinten Post is ACTIVE for tonight’s contest. Follow along in the comments and on Twitter @bcmbb and @bcinterruption. Roll Eags.