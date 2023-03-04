Boston College Men’s Hockey Ends Regular Season With Loss at UConn

Boston College men’s hockey lost in their first game at UConn’s new arena, falling to the Huskies by a score of 6-5 this evening.

Henry Wilder got the start in net tonight, and made a couple great saves to start the game as the Eagles struggled to get anything going on the other end. Overall, Wilder had a much better game than the score suggests.

UConn managed to take the lead just over 90 seconds into the game as BC kept giving them chances early. Marshall Warren tied things up for BC just a few minutes later, converting on an opportunity as a BC power play wound down.

The Huskies took the lead back with 4:39 to go in the first, as Ty Amonte poked a rebound in before Wilder could get to it. With just seconds remaining however, Lukas Gustafsson tied things up and the teams went into the locker room tied at 2.

UConn took the lead back with 7:20 to go in the second period after BC blew a 5 minute power play by getting a penalty midway through, and then blew a solid chance to score that lead directly to a UConn breakaway, making it 3-2 Huskies. The Eagles picked up another penalty late in the period, and UConn almost immediately converted to go up 4-2.

It was deja vu to start the third, as BC went down 5-2 after UConn immediately converted on yet another power play. Andre Gasseau cut UConn’s lead down to 5-3 shortly after, scoring off a beauty of a shot on a BC power play.

UConn took back the 3 goal lead with 14 and a half to go, getting the puck in while Wilder was down to make it 6-3. With 7:33 to go, Jellvik took a great feed from Aidan Hreschuk to make it 6-4 UConn.

The Eagles pulled Wilder with just over 2 minutes to go, and Colby Ambrosio immediately scored to make it 6-5 UConn. The Eagles blew their chances at a comeback with 1:20 to go by taking a penalty, and this one ended 6-5 in favor of the Huskies.