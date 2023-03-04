 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston College MBB vs Georgia Tech: Game Thread

By Schestag
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Wake Forest William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College will look to secure a win against Georgia Tech tonight on Senior Night to close out the regular season. Follow along in the comments and on Twitter @bcmbb and @bcinterruption! Roll Eags.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...