 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zay Day at the NFL Combine

By Niraj Patel
/ new
Boston College v NC State Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Day 3 of the NFL Combine is underway, bringing on the wide receivers (and QBs/TEs). We’ll update as the day goes on with updated Zay content.

Measurements:

  • 5092 (5’9” 1/4in)
  • 182 lb
  • 9 1/4 hand
  • 29 1/2 arm
  • 72 1/4 wing

Per Tom Pelissero, Flowers trained at Per4orm in his native South Florida and added 13 pounds of muscle. That’s some good weight added on to his frame. And if he can top that off with a solid 40 time, he could assuage some concerns about his size. He described still feeling fast and the same level of explosiveness despite the added weight. Flowers now comes in heavier than wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jalin Hyatt.

Combine Drills:

40-yard dash 1st ATT: 4:42

Vertical Jump: 35.5

Broad Jump: 10-7

Interviews:

Here are a few snippets of what he had to say during some media availability the past couple days. Sounds like Zay has met with at minimum the Bears, Bills, Cowboys, Saints, Vikings and spoke closely with the Patriots coaching staff at the Shrine Bowl last month.

[Updates to follow]

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...