Zay Day at the NFL Combine

Day 3 of the NFL Combine is underway, bringing on the wide receivers (and QBs/TEs). We’ll update as the day goes on with updated Zay content.

Measurements:

5092 (5’9” 1/4in)

182 lb

9 1/4 hand

29 1/2 arm

72 1/4 wing

Per Tom Pelissero, Flowers trained at Per4orm in his native South Florida and added 13 pounds of muscle. That’s some good weight added on to his frame. And if he can top that off with a solid 40 time, he could assuage some concerns about his size. He described still feeling fast and the same level of explosiveness despite the added weight. Flowers now comes in heavier than wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jalin Hyatt.

Combine Drills:

40-yard dash 1st ATT: 4:42

Vertical Jump: 35.5

Broad Jump: 10-7

Interviews:

Here are a few snippets of what he had to say during some media availability the past couple days. Sounds like Zay has met with at minimum the Bears, Bills, Cowboys, Saints, Vikings and spoke closely with the Patriots coaching staff at the Shrine Bowl last month.

WR Zay Flowers says he has met with the Bears and even played some golf with Ryan Poles. Zay also talked about the idea of playing with Justin Fields: pic.twitter.com/4AlQhweWD5 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 3, 2023

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers met with #Bills wide receivers coach Adam Henry this week. He said he dreamed of something like getting drafted by the #Bills and would love to be mentored by Stefon Diggs. pic.twitter.com/RokcYSOfMv — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 3, 2023

Zay Flowers (WR, Boston College) has met with the #Cowboys — I asked him what the offense would look like with him in the mix.



His reply: pic.twitter.com/XO6j99LvBw — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 3, 2023

Got a chance to chat with Zay Flowers about working with the #Patriots at the Shrine Bowl. Check it out. https://t.co/uZkydKdN4i — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 4, 2023

