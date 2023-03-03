Boston College Men’s Hockey Picks Up Senior Night Victory Against UConn

The Boston College men’s hockey team picked up a senior night victory tonight, defeating UConn 4-2 in a comeback win.

The Eagles got off to a very slow start, and didn’t register their first shot on goal until midway through the first period. However, BC started getting some good chances as soon as that first shot on goal registered, and a great shot from Oskar Jellvik quickly made it 1-0 Eags.

With just over 2 minutes to go in the first period, UConn took a major penalty on a bad hit on Seamus Powell. The teams started out 4 on 4 as Cutter Gauthier also picked up a minor penalty after the hit. BC wasn’t able to get anything past UConn’s goalie during the man advantage, and with 12:29 to go in the second the Huskies tied things up at 1. The goal was scored on a delayed penalty, so the Eagles then went right onto the penalty kill.

The Huskies took their first lead of the game midway through the second period, scoring with 12 seconds remaining on their power play to go up 2-1. With just under 4 and a half to go in the second BC tied things back up, as Aidan Hreschuk got a long rebound to score his first of the season. Unfortunately, BC immediately took a penalty and UConn scored midway through to go up 3-2.

The Eagles tied things up halfway through the third, with a weird little bounce into the net and a goal from Mike Posma. Charlie Leddy quickly earned BC back the lead, tipping the puck into the net with great positioning to make it 4-3. With 28.2 seconds left in the game, Andre Gasseau scored on the empty UConn net to make it 4-2 and ensure the BC victory.