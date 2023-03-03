Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Tech

With only one winning season in the last 12 years, BC basketball has not generated this much excitement in quite some time. On Saturday afternoon, Boston College has the chance to keep the momentum building as they finish out the regular season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Eagles will wear their Red Bandanna jersey in honor of Welles Crowther and First Responders Day.

When: Saturday, March 4th at 2:30 pm ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut, MA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPNU

With the ACC Tournament just a few days away, Earl Grant’s squad has looked inspiring. The Eagles are locked in on defense, and you can see the players’ raw emotion and energy on the court. They want it bad. Almost a week after their upset of the #6 Virginia Cavaliers, you could argue that BC had an even more pivotal game on Tuesday night. Despite their recent play, a few questions remained. Is this team really building something, or did they simply catch UVA on an off-shooting night? A few minutes into the game, Wake led 12-2, and it certainly felt like the latter. Yet, the Eagles clawed their way back. Jaeden Zackery kissed all those doubts goodbye, as he dropped 18 points and sealed the game by stealing the inbounds pass with 2.2 seconds to go. Zackery seems to be a sort of barometer for this team. When he is producing, everything else falls into place. BC used a 25-3 run in the second half to notch a very impressive road win in Winston-Salem. Now on a three-game win streak, the Eagles have a chance to end the season above .500, along with a 10-10 ACC record.

In order to do that, they must take care of a Yellow Jackets team at home that is winners of 4 out of their last 5. Fresh off of their own admirable road victory against Syracuse on Tuesday, Georgia Tech comes into this one with a little late-season momentum of their own. They should not be overlooked. Tech’s two leading scorers, sophomore Miles Kelly (13.9 PPG), and senior Lance Terry (10 PPG), combined for 54 points (14-24 from 3) in their last outing. However, the tallest starter for the Yellow Jackets is just 6’7, and they have been burned all season by guys like D.J. Burns, Kyle Fillipowski, and Jesse Edwards. Quinten Post should be able to have his way inside, and we have seen the Eagle’s offense work very well off of that.

With a win tomorrow, the Eagles can still avoid playing on the first day of the ACC tournament.

Prediction: I see this game starting a bit slow for BC, however, I think that Post will establish dominance inside, and the backcourt of Makai (playing in his last home game) and Jaeden will continue their hot streak.

70-64 Boston College W.