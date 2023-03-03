Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn: How to Watch & Follow

It’s the last weekend of the regular season, and the Boston College men’s hockey team will aim to get back on track against the UConn Huskies after getting swept by Maine up in Orono. Friday night is Senior Night on the Heights, where the Class of 2023 will be honored before the game begins — so it’s an important one.

WHO: Boston College Eagles (12-14-6, 7-10-5 HEA) vs UConn Huskies (19-10-3, 12-8-2 HEA)

WHEN: Friday, March 3 at 7PM & Saturday March 4 at 4PM

WHERE:

Friday

Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

Saturday

Toscano Family Ice Forum, Storrs, CT

HOW TO WATCH: Friday’s game will be live on NESN, but both games will also be streaming on ESPN+.

HOW TO LISTEN: Listen to the BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

LIVE STATS: Live stats will be on BC’s website here on Friday, and UConn’s website here on Saturday.

HOW TO FOLLOW: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.