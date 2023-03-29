Trevor Kuntar Signs with Boston Bruins

As expected, Boston College junior Trevor Kuntar has signed a professional contract with the Boston Bruins and will be leaving BC after 3 seasons. Kuntar and the Bruins have agreed to a two-year entry-level contract that will begin next season and will have an annual cap hit of $867,500. Kuntar was selected by the Bruins in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Kuntar joins Nikita Nesterenko in signing a professional contract, which means the Eagles are losing 2 of their top 3 scorers. However, leading scorer Cutter Gauthier is returning to the team for his sophomore season.

Kuntar will join former BC captain Marc McLaughlin in the Bruins system. McLaughlin is currently on the Providence Bruins’ roster, but has played in the NHL as well. McLaughlin and Kuntar will eventually be joined by Oskar Jellvik and Andre Gasseau, who are both Bruins prospects but are expected to return to the Heights next season.

Best of luck to Kuntar as he begins his professional career!