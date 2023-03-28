Boston College MBB Loses T.J. Bickerstaff to Transfer Portal

Boston College senior F T.J. Bickerstaff has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer remaining.

Bickerstaff averaged 5.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles on 47.6% shooting in 18.8 minutes per game. He started 21 of the 33 games he played in this season, but saw his role diminish down the stretch with the emergence of Devin McGlockton as the power forward alongside Quinten Post in the Eagles’ starting unit.

While limited offensively and as a shooter, Bickerstaff was one of the better rebounders in the ACC and provided valuable energy and effort for Boston College in his two years in the program.

With Bickerstaff gone, the Eagles’ frontcourt is in an extremely precarious position. Devin McGlockton looks set to return, which is certainly positive given his development this past season. Beyond him, however, Post has declared for the NBA Draft and may leave college, Armani Mighty looked extremely raw in his freshman year, and who knows how quickly incoming freshman Jayden Hastings will be able to contribute. Earl Grant may be forced to look to the transfer portal to shore up his big man rotation.

With that said, all the best to Bickerstaff in his future!