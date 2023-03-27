OL Finn Dirstine Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College offensive lineman Finn Dirstine has entered the transfer portal. The graduate student played in 14 games across his 4 full seasons on the Heights.

The Massachusetts native came to BC as a top rated in-state prospect and one of the top guards nationally. Dirstine has since announced that he’s received offers from UMass, Akron, Maine, and Bowling Green (with some of our previous staff i.e. Scot Loeffler, Brian White)

In other news, Josh DeBerry who announced his intention to transfer a couple of months ago, officially submitted his notification. A few other names that weren’t on the spring roster include Jaelen Gill and Spencer Witter. They’ll likely signal something in the near future. Nothing too crazy here as Hafley and staff have had to manage the roster and make sure they have room for new recruits and the transfers they’ve brought in.

Wishing Finn the best of luck wherever he chooses to go.