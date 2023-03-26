Boston College Baseball Wins Series over #24 NC State in Extra Innings

On Sunday afternoon, Boston College finished up its series against #24 NC State by winning on a walk-off fly ball in the bottom of the 10th inning, taking the series and extending their hot start to 17-5 record.

They opened up the home series yesterday with a 4-1 victory before dropping this morning’s game 12-2 to the Wolfpack. The decisive third game of the series made its way to extras thanks to a two-run homer from Nick Wang that tied it up late. The Eagles eventually loaded the bases in the 10th inning with only one out, allowing Honeyman to hit a deep ball to right field that was dropped by the NC State outfielder, sealing a 5th straight series win for Boston College.

The team is ranked #16 in the nation after taking down the likes of #2 Tennessee and winning series against #10 Virginia Tech and #21 Florida State. With another ranked series win in the books for this team, their national rank is set to climb yet again as they prepare to host Georgia Tech next week in Brighton.