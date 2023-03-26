 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nick Petronio commits to Boston College Men’s Basketball

By Curtis Flannery
On Friday afternoon, 2024 guard Nick Petronio out of Milton Academy announced he had committed to Boston College.

Petronio isn’t ranked in the 247 composite, but he is a 4-star recruit on Rivals and has received offers from the likes of Illinois, Loyola Chicago, and others. He’s a 6’3” combo guard who is a native of Needham, MA and was receiving a lot of interest from schools in the Northeast. There’s not much available about his stats online, but he has shown he can score in high volume like when he scored 18 points in the Zero Gravity Prep Classic. Head coach Earl Grant is in great need for some scoring on this roster, so Petronio should hopefully help fill that gap.

