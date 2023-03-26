Nick Petronio commits to Boston College Men’s Basketball

On Friday afternoon, 2024 guard Nick Petronio out of Milton Academy announced he had committed to Boston College.

I’m very excited to announce my commitment to Boston college! First and for most I want to thank my family and friends for supporting me throughout the years. I also wanted to thank my coaches, including Coach Reddicks, Coach Todd and the entire expressions organization! pic.twitter.com/TFhPCFpdeR — Nick Petronio (@Nick_Petronio11) March 24, 2023

Petronio isn’t ranked in the 247 composite, but he is a 4-star recruit on Rivals and has received offers from the likes of Illinois, Loyola Chicago, and others. He’s a 6’3” combo guard who is a native of Needham, MA and was receiving a lot of interest from schools in the Northeast. There’s not much available about his stats online, but he has shown he can score in high volume like when he scored 18 points in the Zero Gravity Prep Classic. Head coach Earl Grant is in great need for some scoring on this roster, so Petronio should hopefully help fill that gap.