Colby Ambrosio to Return to Boston College for Senior Season

Things continue to look bright for Boston College men’s hockey, as Colby Ambrosio has announced his return to the team just one day following Cutter Gauthier doing the same.

Fans of the program had been questioning whether Ambrosio might sign a pro contract or even transfer instead of returning for his senior season, but he put those concerns to rest tonight with an Instagram caption stating: “Me? Gone? Never. Good try though. Year 4.”

Ambrosio scored a career high 21 points for BC this past season, including 10 goals (which tied his career high). His 10 goals put him in third place on the team (tied with Andre Gasseau) behind Gauthier (16) and Nikita Nesterenko and Trevor Kuntar (13).

The Eags should have a lot of scoring capability next year between players like Gauthier and Gasseau as well as BC’s top ranked incoming class, but it will be a young team, especially on the top lines. Having Ambrosio’s experience and enthusiasm as a senior leader is a huge boost for what should be a skilled young squad, and his decision to return is a good sign for how the players feel about Greg Brown as he enters his second season behind the bench.