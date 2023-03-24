Cutter Gauthier Announces Return to Boston College

On Friday evening, Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier announced on Instagram that he plans to return to the Heights for his sophomore season.

This is absolutely HUGE news for the Eagles. It cannot be understated how important Cutter can be to the BC men’s hockey team. After being drafted #5 overall to the Philadelphia Flyers, he led BC in scoring this season and was one of the best freshmen in the nation. His returning production, combined with the stacked freshman class that Boston College is bringing in next year, is setting BC up to be legitimate contenders for the Hockey East title and possibly more.

Despite the departure of Nikita Nesterenko and the likely departure of Trevor Kuntar, this team should still be flaunting a lot of firepower with its 4 incoming freshmen forwards from the USNTDP and the return of Gauthier and possibly Ambrosio alongside the other improving Eagles like Andre Gasseau.