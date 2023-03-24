DeMarr Langford Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

This afternoon, Boston College forward DeMarr Langford Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

The Massachusetts native joined the Eagles in 2020 as a true freshman and made an immediate impact, playing over 25 minutes per game and scoring 6.7 PPG. Then his sophomore year with new head coach Earl Grant is when he really started to take off. Leading the team in minutes played, DeMarr averaged 11.3 PPG and 4.8 RPG and helped Grant establish his “gritty not pretty” coaching style by being aggressive in the paint and deadly from the midrange. He went on to be critical in BC’s ACC tournament run to the quarterfinals, dropping 19 on Wake Forest in the second round and scoring double digits in all three contests. Langford looked like he was primed to make another jump in his junior year.

His next season was not as impressive. He went back to scoring single-digit points in most contests and missed some time with injuries. Quinten Post took over as BC’s most reliable paint presence, along with the usual scoring threat of his brother Makai, and DeMarr’s defense became a bit of a liability at times, too. His 12 points and 100% shooting were instrumental in BC’s upset victory over #6 Virginia, however, and DeMarr was an important part of BC’s improved season in 2022-23, but he was not the driving force that many fans expected him to be.

The Eagles have some young players that should be ready to take on DeMarr’s minutes next season, like Chas Kelley and Donald Hand, plus Earl Grant may be active in the transfer portal as well.

We wish DeMarr the best of luck wherever he ends up next!