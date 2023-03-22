Quinten Post to Enter NBA Draft Process, Retain College Eligibility

On Wednesday afternoon, Boston College star center Quinten Post announced on Instagram that he intends to enter his name into the NBA Draft process while also maintaining his eligibility to return to college.

This could be good news for Boston College fans. Many may remember that BC player DeMarr Langford Jr. did the same thing last offseason and eventually returned to the team for his junior year. Post is following in his footsteps by putting out feelers into the NBA scouting process that will give him an idea of where his stock is and what he can do to improve it. But as it stands today, Post would likely go undrafted if he were to fully enter the NBA Draft. His return to college is more likely than a jump to the pros.

This announcement is far from a guarantee of his return, though. It’s possible that he gets positive feedback in this process and decides to fully enter the NBA Draft with an agent, thereby waiving his remaining college eligibility. It’s also possible that he returns to college, but enters the transfer portal and plays somewhere other than Boston College next season. March Madness is still ongoing and not all teams have started their offseasons yet, which leaves a lot of open questions on who will enter the portal and when they will do it.

Post’s eventual decision on where to play next season will have a big impact on the Boston College men’s basketball program and Earl Grant’s early tenure as head coach. Post was the best player on the team this past season and the team played much worse when he was not on the floor. It’s promising that he has not ruled out a return to BC, which at this point feels like the likeliest outcome.