Earl Grant Earns Extension through 2029 with Boston College Men’s Basketball

After leading Boston College to 9 ACC wins and 3 wins over ranked opponents this season, Boston College men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant has earned a two-year extension, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He is now under contract through the 2028-2029 season as he continues to rebuild the program.

There were earlier rumblings that Boston College was aiming to extend Grant as a way of warding off interest from other programs, and the school got the deal done. Grant will remain as the head coach and will continue to build on the progress he has shown in his first two years on the job, which included a 3-win improvement in ACC play as well as a 3-2 overall record in the ACC Tournament. Ultimately, the goal will be for the Eagles to return to the NCAA Tournament — something they have not done since the 2009 season.

Boston College will return most of its production from last year, with Makai-Ashton Langford being the most significant loss at the time of writing. Flight risks, however, include DeMarr Langford Jr. and potentially Quinten Post. If Grant can keep the core of his team intact and continue to build on his recent recruiting success, he will hopefully be able to continue the team’s rebuild with his extension now in place.

The future looks bright for Boston College men’s basketball. BC has a brand new practice facility and a coach that has built a strong identity and culture around the program. The team has improved under his tenure and looks to continue that upward trend through his next several seasons.