Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn: Weekend Preview

The Boston College men’s hockey team will wrap up their regular season schedule with a home-and-home series against UConn this weekend. The Eagles dropped both of their games against Maine last weekend, so they’ll be looking to right the ship before they head into the Hockey East Tournament.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (12-14-6, 7-10-5 HEA) vs UConn Huskies (19-10-3, 12-8-2 HEA)

WHERE:

Friday night at Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

Saturday afternoon at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, CT

WHEN:

Friday, March 3 at 7PM

Saturday March 4 at 4PM

HOW TO WATCH:

Both games should be available to stream on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

UConn is enjoying a pretty decent season as we head into the final weekend of the regular season. The Huskies are currently fourth in Hockey East and have a strong chance to host a game in the second round of the Hockey East Tournament if they have a good weekend against BC. UConn blew out BC in their first game of the season, winning 5-1 way back in October to kick off what would be a three game winning streak for the Huskies.

Matthew Wood will almost certainly hear his name called in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft, and he currently leads UConn in scoring with 10 goals and 20 assists in 32 games. Two other Huskies are just behind him at 29 points, with one of them - Ryan Tverberg - also leading the team with 14 goals. Five players in total have double digit goals for UConn.

In net, the Huskies have two goalies basically playing half of the games and both are doing well this year. Logan Terness has a .913 save percentage in 16 games while Arsenii Sergeev is at .919 in 17 games. There’s a good chance BC will see both goalies in this weekend series.

After a disappointing two games against Maine, it would be nice to see BC turn things around before they head into the postseason. The Eagles actually played pretty well for most of their first game against UConn (the score was tied 1-1 after two periods) before things really got away from them in the third.