Boston College Baseball Wins Another Ranked Series

On Sunday afternoon, Boston College baseball wrapped up their series against #21 Florida State with an 8-2 win, winning them their second series over a ranked opponent this season. After losing a blowout Friday afternoon game by 9 runs, they came back on Saturday and Sunday to take the series. Sunday’s game was a wild one, as BC scored the majority of its runs on passed balls, wild pitches, or errors.

Last weekend, Birdball also earned a series victory over #10 Virginia Tech that secured them their place in the top-25. This is a red hot start for the program that has gotten them to a 13-3 overall record and a #24 ranking that should start climbing once again. Additionally, both of these huge series wins came away from Boston, showing some incredible road game grit. They’ll be back on Brighton campus later this month for an extended homestand.