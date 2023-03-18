Mitch Benson Signs With Iowa Heartlanders

Boston College grad student goalie Mitch Benson has signed a professional contract with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. The Heartlanders are the ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

Benson will join fellow former BC grad student Justin Wells on the team. Matt Boldy (NHL) is the only other former Eagle to currently play within Minnesota’s organization. However, they could soon be joined in the Wild organization by BC captain Marshall Warren, who was drafted 166th overall by Minnesota in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Benson played in 35 games for BC this season, earning a 2.62 goals against average and recording a .904 save percentage. He came up big for the Eagles in a number of games, keeping them in competition during a tough season.

Prior to BC, Benson was the goalie for Colgate. In his final season at Colgate, Benson recorded a .922 save percentage and a 2.39 goals against average.

Best of luck to Benson as he begins his pro hockey career!