Nikita Nesterenko signs with the Anaheim Ducks

On Wednesday afternoon, the Anaheim Ducks announced they have signed Boston College forward Nikita Nesterenko to a three-year entry-level contract.

Nesterenko leaves Boston College after an impressive three year career on the ice that left him second in points in his final season, trailing only Cutter Gauthier. His journey started as a freshman on a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament, anchoring those bottom lines under Matt Boldy, Marc McLaughlin, and Alex Newhook. From there, he took over as one of the team’s best forwards for two seasons and paired up nicely with his buddy Colby Ambrosio for a line that had a lot of skill at its disposal. The team unfortunately had to go through a bit of a rebuilding phase in his sophomore and junior seasons, including the introduction of a new head coach, but he did manage to create some special moments regardless.

We wish Nikita luck in the NHL!