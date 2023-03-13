Chris Lindstrom Becomes NFL’s Highest Paid Guard

Atlanta Falcons right guard and Boston College alumnus Chris Lindstrom is signing a five-year, $105 million extension with $63 million guaranteed. That figure will make him the NFL’s highest paid guard and keep him with the franchise through 2028.

The 14th overall pick in the 2019 Draft, Lindstrom was poised to be a linchpin for the Falcons. He started at right guard right away, but was quickly placed on IR with a broken foot, returning late in the season. Since then though, all he’s done is [ever to] excel, starting every single game. This past season was the breakout campaign for the former Eagle. He was named to his first Pro Bowl, and then topped that off with a second-team All-Pro honors. I guess that one holding call, the first of his 55 game career, knocked him down a peg.

The Dudley native was a four-year started at Boston College, jumping in a few games into his true freshman season. From there, he picked up one accolade after another. First came the All-ACC honors and then the All-American, all culminating with his first round selection.

While the Falcons may not have had the most success in the few years since Lindstrom arrived, this past season might have been a harbinger for things to come. With the BC man leading the way, the rushing attack was third best in the league. The 26-year old had his fifth year option picked up for next season, but the team wisely chose to lock him in now. They certainly see his value and know he’s a franchise player. Lindstrom was even the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year choice for all of his work in the community. He’s a class act all around and is making everyone proud.

Congratulations and well-deserved to Chris.