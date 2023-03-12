Hunter Long Traded to Los Angeles Rams

A former Boston College football star was in trade news this weekend. Tight end Hunter Long was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Los Angeles Rams, along with a draft pick, so Miami could acquire All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Long didn’t get much playing time in the two seasons he spent in Miami. Appearing in just 16 games total, Long was targeted 3 total times, which he turned into one reception for 8 yards. The lack of production isn’t all that surprising seeing as Long was stuck behind Mike Gesicki on Miami’s depth chart, one of the NFL’s better tight ends. Despite spending a 2nd round draft pick on him back in 2021, the Dolphins didn’t seem to have much interest in getting him reps.

Long arrives in LA during a time of rebuilding for the Rams. Just one season after their Super Bowl title, things are falling apart. Star QB Matt Stafford is rumored to be considering retirement and the Rams may not be able to hang on to their back-up Baker Mayfield. Given that they just sold one of their best assets in Jalen Ramsey in this trade, it is fairly safe to say that LA isn’t looking to field a winning team in the near future. This could finally provide an opportunity for Hunter to showcase his talents, devoid of any expectations.