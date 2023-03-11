Boston College Men’s Hockey Ends Season With Heartbreaker Double OT Loss to Merrimack

The Eagles fought hard tonight, playing one of their better games of the season and doing everything they could to try and extend their season, but ultimately fell to Merrimack 1-0 in a double overtime game.

Both teams got some good chances in the first period, although Merrimack dominated in shots on goal 12-7. Neither team was able to get past the goalies, however, and the teams went into intermission tied at 0.

The 0-0 tie held through the second period, with both goalies making some huge saves during the period. The Eagles entered the third period with 49 seconds to go on a penalty kill, but they came out and killed it. A chaotic third period didn’t result in any goals either, and this game went into overtime to determine whose season would continue.

The teams traded overtime chances back and forth, with BC eventually taking the lead in shots on goal. With 4:54 to go in overtime, the Eagles took a penalty to go down a man. BC killed that penalty, and the game went into a second overtime period. Merrimack finally managed to break through midway through the second OT period to take this game 1-0 and end BC’s season, despite a really strong game from Mitch Benson in particular.