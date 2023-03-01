Boston College Women’s Basketball Hangs on to Defeat Georgia Tech, Advance in ACC Tournament

Things got a little close for comfort as tonight’s game wound down, but Boston College women’s basketball will live to play another game after defeating Georgia Tech by a score of 62-57 in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Neither team had a particularly strong first period, with Georgia Tech taking a 12-9 lead into the second quarter. Despite only scoring 9 points in the first period, BC came out fighting in the second and really won the game based on this. The Eagles limited Georgia Tech to just 6 points in the second quarter, while scoring 18 of their own and shooting 70% from the floor.

The Eagles came out of halftime with a 27-18 lead, and outscored Georgia Tech 16-12 in the third to stay in control. Fouls and turnovers caught up to the Eagles in the fourth, and BC was over the limit before the halfway point of the period. Georgia Tech scored 27 points in a valiant attempt to stage a comeback, but it wasn’t quite enough and the Eagles came away with the 5 point victory.

The big story tonight was the return of BC superstar Dontavia Waggoner, who has been injured for the past month. Waggoner scored a team leading 16 points in her return, and added 7 rebounds and a game high 3 steals.

The Eagles will now face Miami tomorrow at 8 PM.