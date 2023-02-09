Boston College Women’s Basketball Suffers Beatdown Loss Against Duke

The Boston College women’s basketball team has a rough one tonight, losing to #9/10 Duke by a score of 68-27. The Eagles did not score more than 9 points in any period in tonight’s game.

The Eagles got off to a strong start, with Maria Gakdeng scoring the first basket of the game and Ally VanTimmeren hitting a 3, but as the first quarter went on Duke’s defense forced BC into some traveling violations and rushed shots. The Eagles went into the second quarter down 17-9, with Gakdeng and VanTimmeren accounting for all 9 BC points.

Taina Mair for the second quarter started with a 3, but the Eagles continued to struggle to hit the net, and midway through the quarter Duke took a 25-14 lead to go up by double digits. The Eagles did not score another basket for the remainder of the half, ending the quarter on an 8 minute scoreless streak. Duke went into the locker room up 32-14.

The Eagles really fell apart in the third quarter, and didn’t score a basket that wasn’t a free throw until 9 and a half minutes into the quarter. The Blue Devils led 48-22 heading into the fourth, with BC shooting just 18.4% and committing 19 turnovers.

The Eagles weren’t able to turn things around in the fourth, and Duke took this one 68-27. BC ended the game going 9-for-49 on field goals, shooting 58.3% from behind the free throw line, and making 25 turnovers. As a small plus, the Eagles ended the game with 6 blocks and were competitive on the boards with 38 rebounds to Duke’s 43.