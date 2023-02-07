GOAL BY GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Advances To Beanpot Championship With 3-0 Win Over Harvard

The Eagles will be playing for a trophy!

It wasn’t the cakewalk that it was in their 5-1 win over Harvard earlier this season, but Boston College Women’s Hockey played plenty well enough to take care of business and down the Crimson on Tuesday evening. The Eagles took a lead early, Abbey Levy was a brick wall when needed, and BC closed this one out with a timely third goal for the 3-0 shutout victory in the Beanpot semifinal.

Boston College Goal #1 (GWG): 3:14 of the 1st period

Cayla Barnes (Caroline Goffredo, Gaby Roy)

BC 1, HU 0

Boston College started off on the right foot with an early goal that set the tone, and just like that Harvard were the ones who were chasing the game. That was a nice change from last year’s Beanpot championship in which the Crimson led 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, and 4-3 before finally taking a 5-4 win over BC for the trophy.

This was a crisp tally using some great angles and passing lanes for a very pretty goal. The feed from Goffredo to Barnes in particular was perfect — right through the seam of the four Harvard defenders — and Barnes only needed to deflect home the puck for the 1-0 BC lead.

The Crimson, to their credit, didn’t fold under the pressure of the first goal, and they played much better towards the end of the first period. However, the Eagles got back on track in the second period to extend the lead.

Boston College Goal #2: 7:15 of the 2nd period

Kari Clougherty (Caroline Goffredo)

BC 2, HU 0

First of the season for Keri and it's a beaut ☄️



https://t.co/pkcfBTgz96 pic.twitter.com/kNaBSq77aQ — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 8, 2023

This was a pretty cathartic moment after the Eagles had sent home a few chances. The Eagles had a few shots on this play alone, despite all five Harvard players collapsing in to defend.

The puck trickled out from the crease right to the charging Clougherty who rifled it right back where it came from through through a sea of humanity. The puck found its way all the way through to the back of the net for the score to make it 2-0.

Boston College Goal #3 (PPG): 19:23 of the 2nd period

Sidney Fess (Cayla Barnes, Gaby Roy)

BC 3, HU 0 — FINAL

Great night to score your first of the season



Sidney Fess from range and it's 3-0!



https://t.co/pkcfBTgz96 pic.twitter.com/sz3UK5ZTGO — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 8, 2023

The end of the second period was a big moment in the game. Harvard’s Ellie Bayard was initially called for a two minute minor with just over two minutes to play in the period, but after an insistent Coach Crowley suggested that the play should be reviewed for Contact To The Head, the call was changed to a five minute major.

And the Eagles cashed in. With just seconds left in the period, Sidney Fess sent a long range shot through that the Harvard goaltender would probably want back, putting BC up 3-0 going into the final intermission, and that really ended any hopes of a Crimson comeback. The Eagles turned the third period into a grind, allowing some Harvard shots but none that were particularly threatening, and closed out the win and the shutout to send BC to the Beanpot championship game.

Northeastern was able to take down Boston University in the early game by a score of 4-1, so the Huskies and the Eagles will face off next Tuesday in the late game for the Beanpot title. But first, BC will need to shift their focus to a one-off league contest against Boston University this Saturday evening at 6pm before they can try to claim the hardware.