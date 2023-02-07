 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston College Men’s Basketball to play in the 2023 Hall-of-Fame Classic

By Curtis Flannery
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Boston College Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday afternoon, Jon Rothstein reported that Boston College men’s basketball would be one of the four programs taking part in next season’s Hall-of-Fame Classic in Kansas City.

This is one of the better in-season tournaments for college basketball and a departure from when BC participated this season in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam against much weaker competition. Still, this crop of teams is not exactly filled with title contenders. Creighton is the obvious headliner in this batch of four teams as one of the NCAA’s best teams this season, while Colorado State and Loyola Chicago are much closer to BC’s level of play. Creighton ranks 13th in the nation in KenPom this season compared to BC at 179, Colorado State at 125, and Loyola Chicago at 235. Loyola Chicago may ring a bell for college basketball fans who watched their magical March Madness runs in 2018 and 2021, but the team has lost their head coach since then and the program has suffered as a result.

The expected dates for this tournament are Wednesday November 22nd and Thursday November 23rd. It will be held in Kansas City in collaboration with the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...