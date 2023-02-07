Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ Virginia Tech

On Wednesday night, Boston College men’s basketball will face the Virginia Tech Hokies down in Blacksburg in a rematch of the game BC won in Chestnut Hill back in December while VT was ranked #21.

When: Wednesday February 8th at 7pm ET

Where: Blacksburg, VA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcasted live on ACC Network

Virginia Tech’s loss to Boston College in December sent the Hokies spiraling down a 7-game losing streak in December and January. But now they have won 3 of their last 4, including a huge upset over arch-rival #6 Virginia on Saturday. Tech won that game in large part due to their defensive effort, limiting UVA to 41% shooting from the field and holding star guard Armani Franklin to just 6 points. Virginia Tech will look to enact revenge on BC in the midst of this short hot streak.

Boston College is on a better pace now than how they started the season. A big win over #20 Clemson last week surprised a lot of fans, but they were quickly brought down to Earth by Saturday’s loss to 14-10 Syracuse. BC led by 3 points deep into the second half before the Orange pulled away with about 8 minutes remaining.

A key for BC to win this game is to win the bench battle. Virginia Tech’s big win over Virginia last weekend came with only 6 total points scored by any of their bench players. Against BC in their loss earlier this season? The Hokies had just 1(!) total point scored from their bench unit compared to the Eagles’ 30 bench points. Both teams have struggled with depth this season, but BC has the edge and needs to exploit it as much as possible.

Other notes from their earlier match-up include 21 points from Makai Ashton-Langford and a career high 18 points from Devin McGlockton. They’ll need a couple of impact scorers once again to best this Virginia Tech defense. BC has already done it once and have proved that they are capable of doing it again against other competition, although maybe not consistently.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71 Boston College 69