Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Harvard in Overtime in Round 1 of the 2023 Beanpot

Boston College men’s hockey continues to struggle, as the Eagles fell to Harvard in round 1 of the Beanpot tonight by a score of 4-3 in overtime. The Eagles will face the loser of BU-Northeasten next Monday at 4:30 PM.

Harvard appeared to go up 1-0 under a minute into the game, but Greg Brown challenged the goal for an obvious missed too many men on the ice penalty and won to keep it 0-0. Unfortunately that didn’t give BC any momentum, and it remained pretty much all Harvard offensive pressure as the period went on. The Crimson scored for real just over halfway through the period to take a 1-0 lead.

Boston College took a penalty just over a minute into the second period for the first penalty kill of the game, and a wide open net with all BC players on the other side allowed Harvard to make it 2-0. The Eagles then scored on their first power play of the game, with Mike Posma tipping a shot in as the man advantage expired to cut the Crimsons lead to 2-1.

The Crimsons took back the 2 goal lead with yet another power play goal, making it 3-1 with 7:25 to go in the second period.

BC picked up the pressure as the third period wound down, and Nikita Nesterenko scored a great goal with 4:15 to go after getting right through Harvard’s defense. As time wound down, BC pulled Mitch Benson and Cutter Gauthier scored a heroic goal to tie the game up at 3 and send the game into 3 on 3 overtime. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Harvard scored with 1.5 seconds to go to take this one 4-3.