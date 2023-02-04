How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Syracuse

Who: Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, February 4

Tip-off Time: 5:00 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted live on ACC Network and can be streamed here.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.

Game Theme: Tonight is...Karate Kid Night at Conte? Your guess is as good as mine in regards to what that entails.