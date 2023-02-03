GOAL BY GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Takes 3-0 Shutout Victory Over #12 Providence

Boston College Women’s Hockey picked up what was easily their most impressive win of the season on Friday evening. Finally, after weeks of playing pretty decent hockey but getting nothing to show for it, the Eagles started burying their chances. With Abbey Levy playing at an MVP level behind the rest of the team, BC came away with the 3-0 shutout victory over #12 Providence, giving the Eagles some big momentum with the Beanpot tournament up next.

Boston College Goal #1 (SHG, GWG) — 9:48 of the 1st period

Abby Newhook (Hannah Bilka)

BC 1, PC 0

Hannah Bilka with the steal, Abby Newhook with the finish!



Hannah Bilka with the steal, Abby Newhook with the finish!

The Eagles had been on a losing streak prior to their win over last place Merrimack last weekend, but it wasn’t because BC had been playing poorly. They’d been generating enough chances, but not cashing in when they’ve had the opportunity.

That finally changed, starting halfway into the first period. With Providence College on a power play opportunity, Hannah Bilka forced a turnover at the blue line and scorched past an idle Friar defender into the offensive zone. Too many Providence players keyed in on Bilka — three, to be exact — allowing Abby Newhook to come in the back door for the tip in on the one-timer.

Providence had their opportunities as well, but Abbey Levy was really the difference. Even a bad bounce off a BC skater in the crease wasn’t enough to beat her:

Thanks to that save, the Eagles took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Boston College Goal #2 — 19:44.7 of the 2nd period

Gaby Roy (Cayla Barnes, Kelly Browne)

BC 2, PC 0

Gaby Roy with the breakaway goal!



Gaby Roy with the breakaway goal!

The second period stayed scoreless for nearly the full twenty minutes with both teams having an opportunity here and there, but it was the Eagles with the best chance of all in the waning seconds. Gaby Roy took a steal across the blue line and potted the goal with a slick forehand-to-backhand finish to put the Eagles up 2-0 — normally a solid lead going into the third, but a lead that has bitten BC a few times in the last several games.

Fortunately, the Eagles kept things going in the final period.

Boston College Goal #3: 5:31 of the 3rd period

Abby Newhook (Hannah Bilka, Caroline Goffredo)

BC 3, PC 0 — FINAL

In contrast to the last few games where BC has had a lead, the Eagles came right out in the third period of this one and scored the dagger early to put it away early. Once again, it was the killer combo of Hannah Bilka and Abby Newhook that the Friars couldn’t keep under control. After receiving a pass from Goffredo in stride, Newhook and Bilka executed on a give-and-go back to the one-timer for a really nice goal for the 3-0 lead, putting the game on ice and giving the Eagles their most impressive win of the year.

It was a great win on its own, but its timing couldn’t be better to give the Eagles some important momentum with the Beanpot up next — and with the Women’s Beanpot taking place at Conte Forum, you’d have to give BC a fighting chance to get a couple big wins for the trophy. BC’s semifinal are Tuesday at 7:30pm against Harvard, with BU/NU as the early game.